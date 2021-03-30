Two US Capitol Police officers sue Trump and say he should be held responsible for January 6 attack

The two officers declined to comment further about their allegations.

"The insurrection was a traumatic event and hard to relive, especially for people not used to being in the public eye," their lawyer, Patrick Malone, said in an email.

Malone later told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "AC360" Wednesday night, "Our guys are just regular police officers who were not just physically hurt, but just were stunned at this whole thing when they were attacked over and over and over by people who told them, 'Hey, we came from the President and you should join us.'"

"They think there should be some legal accountability for what Trump did wrong here," he said of his clients.

Malone added that "our civil justice system is a powerful weapon for truth and for accountability."

"You can get a lot of discovery in a civil case that does not happen in criminal court nearly as well," he said. "The facts get laid out, we take depositions, we find out exactly what was going on in the White House when all these events were happening at the Capitol and why it was that the rioters were not called off until they had hurt so many people."