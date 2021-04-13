Two suspects arrested in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, San Luis Obispo County sheriff says

After decades of investigation, police arrested a father and son in the missing persons case of Kristin Smart. Paul Flores has been charged with murder.

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart, the California college student who vanished in 1996, San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said at a news conference.

Authorities have not found Smart's body, Parkinson said, but they have come across forensic physical evidence that they "believe it is linked to Kristin."

The sheriff talked to her family twice Tuesday, he said.

"I think they are feeling a bit of relief, but as you can imagine until we return Kristin to them, this is not over," he told reporters. "We have committed to them that we are not going to stop until Kristen has been recovered, no matter what the cause, no matter what the time, we're committed to that.

The family later released a statement calling it a "bittersweet day."

"It is impossible to put into words what this day means for our family; we pray it is the first step to bringing our daughter home," the family said. "While Kristin's loving spirit will always live in our hearts, our life without her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that never abates."