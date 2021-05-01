Two people were killed and another was wounded at a Wisconsin casino shooting

Two people were killed and another was seriously wounded at a shooting at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to Lt. Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Two people were killed and another was seriously wounded Saturday night at a shooting at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to Lt. Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Police then shot and killed the gunman, who investigators believe had a "personal relationship" with an employee at the Duck Creek restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center attached to the casino, Pawlak said.

The person the gunman was targeting wasn't at the casino at the time, so the gunman instead shot the intended target's "co-workers or friends," Pawlak said.

Authorities said there is no longer a threat to the community.

What witnesses described

Two witnesses described the scene as chaos, hearing gunshots and seeing people "running for their dear lives."

"At first, we didn't really know what to expect. Then once we seen the cop running in there with an AR-15, we knew that this is getting pretty serious," witness Dylan Luehring of Mayville, Wisconsin, told CNN affiliate WLUK. "Once we heard the shots, we knew this is no joke anymore."