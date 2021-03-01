Two of the most powerful economic voices in America disagree on a tax for the uber-rich

"Once you've got the wealth tax in place, it's not very hard to monitor year by year. If last year you owned real estate, this year you either better own that same real estate or have a lot of cash that you took in a sale," Warren said.

Fairness in the tax system

Asked whether President Joe Biden has any appetite for a wealth tax, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday's press briefing that Biden "strongly believes that the ultra-wealthy and corporations need to finally start paying their fair share."

"He's laid out a lot of ideas and when we get to that point in our agenda, he'll look forward to working with [Warren] and others in Congress," Psaki said.

In other words, the White House didn't rule it out.

Last year, the bottom 99% of households paid about 7.2% of their total wealth in taxes, according to Warren. The top one-tenth of 1%, however, paid just 3.2% of their wealth in taxes.

Warren said there is bipartisan support among voters for a wealth tax, including a majority of independents and Republicans.

"They understand how unfair the current system is," she said.

The $15 minimum wage fight