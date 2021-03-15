Two men arrested and charged for assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

Images of both Khater and Tanios had been on FBI fliers seeking information for weeks, and a tipster finally identified them to the FBI. Khater and Tanios had grown up together in New Jersey, the tipster said.

Tanios is the owner of a sandwich shop called "Sandwich University" in the college town of Morgantown, according to court papers, and he wore a Sandwich University sweatshirt on January 6.

Court records show federal authorities also searched Tanios' property in West Virginia this weekend.

Tanios called into court Monday via zoom video conference, and he set in orange jail scrubs, wore a surgical mask and shook his head. The hearing was procedural, so he could be given an attorney following his arrest less than a day ago. Tanios is set to have a hearing on Thursday on whether he will stay in jail pending trial.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep him in jail pending trial, because he could flee or obstruct justice, and because they believe he is a danger to the community, court records say.

A native of New Jersey, Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in July 2008 and had served in the Department's First Responder's Unit. He also served as a staff sergeant for the New Jersey National Guard.