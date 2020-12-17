Turning age 18 after Election Day, ready to vote in the Georgia runoffs

Singleton believes they are motivated voters, especially those young voters of color, who were central to Georgia's Black Lives Matter protests.

"In this past year, to see so many things unfolding and having an opinion without being necessarily able to vote," says Singleton, about the frustration of those still-17-year-old voters on November 3. In the runoffs, she believes they will channel that activism toward January 5.

"That's why they're target rich."

Ariyana Gooden, who will turn 18 on December 21, is one of those new voters, anxious to be heard. She caught the spark of community engagement from a youth leadership program through an Atlanta area nonprofit, Usher's New Look, and then in the summer saw Black youth fill the streets during Black Lives Matter protests.

Gooden longed to vote for the first Black woman to run for Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is also a graduate from Gooden's college, Howard University.

"Now that I'm able to," said Gooden about voting in the runoffs, "it's just a whole another level of excitement at this point. I just want to be a part of this group of young people voting to make a change, make a difference."