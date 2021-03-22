Turkey's lira plunges after Erdogan fires central bank head

Turkish companies are also highly leveraged with a large amount of foreign currency denominated debt, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Any weakening in the currency will weigh on their ability to service their debts and recover from the pandemic.

"Turkey may soon be headed towards another currency crisis," said Kalen of Société Générale, pointing to an expected exodus in foreign and local investor capital, and the fact that the central bank has insufficient reserves to defend the currency.

That could prompt the government to intervene in financial markets through "soft capital controls" aimed at stabilizing rates and currency markets, Kalen added.

Kavcioglu will likely undo the latest 200 basis point hike at the central bank's next meeting in April and "deploy substantial reserves" between now and then to try and stabilize the lira, she said. But he is likely to "lose the currency battle with markets and ultimately have to engage in emergency hikes down the road" to halt the currency's decline.

There are some worries that negative sentiment in Turkey could lead to a sell-off in emerging markets more broadly, which is what happened during the country's currency crisis in 2018. But for now at least, that risk appears to be contained.