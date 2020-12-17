Tucker Carlson fans flames of vaccine skepticism, telling Fox News viewers to be nervous about 'glitzy' rollout

Carlson warned his viewers that they should be skeptical of what he described as a "glitzy" effort to get people vaccinated.

"So, how are the rest of us supposed to respond to a marketing campaign like this? Well, nervously," Carlson said. "Even if you're strongly supportive of vaccines, and we are, even if you recognize how many millions of lives have been saved over the past 50 years by vaccines, and we do, it all seems a bit much. It feels false, because it is. It's too slick."

Carlson then mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, calling him "LORD FAUCI" and ridiculing his suggestion that families avoid seeing each other this Christmas.

Carlson's monologue came as more than 3,000 people die in the United States of coronavirus in an unprecedented surge that shows no signs of slowing down. The United States, which has recorded more than 310,000 deaths since the pandemic began, now regularly posts more than 200,000 new infections each day.

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment when asked whether chief executive Suzanne Scott or network president Jay Wallace had a comment. A spokesperson for Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, who control Fox Corporation, did not respond to a request for comment.