Tucker Carlson claimed the NSA is spying on him. Even his own colleagues don't seem to believe it

Host Tucker Carlson made explosive claims against the NSA, but his Fox News colleagues didn't pick up the story.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made an explosive claim on his show Monday night: That he had learned through a whistleblower that the National Security Agency is spying on him and planning to leak his communications in a bid to take him off the air.

"The Biden administration is spying on us," Carlson declared to millions of Fox's viewers. "We have confirmed that."

But Carlson's own colleagues don't appear to be buying what he is selling.

Barring an unusual circumstance, if a reputable news organization had confirmed that the NSA — or any arm of the US government — was spying on one of its top employees, it would be a story of significant consequence.

When The Washington Post, CNN, and The New York Times recently learned that the Trump Justice Department had seized the records of its reporters, the revelation led to weeks of coverage and a commitment from the Biden administration to end such practices.