Trump's threats to democracy are going nowhere in court

On Tuesday, before the ruling, Trump again insisted wrongly that he had won the election and referred to a possible role for the Supreme Court in his effort to reverse the outcome that favored Biden: "Let's see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it's legislators or legislatures or a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court," Trump said.

Until Tuesday's action in a Pennsylvania case brought by US Rep. Mike Kelly and other Republicans, Barrett had not voted in an election dispute.

The Kelly appeal sought to invalidate absentee votes cast under procedures set by a 2019 state law. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit. Judges said the complaint against the year-old law had been filed too late.

In urging the high court justices to let that Pennsylvania decision stand, Pennsylvania officials said GOP challengers were asking "this Court to undertake one of the most dramatic, disruptive invocations of judicial power in the history of the Republic. ... The loss of public trust in our constitutional order resulting from the exercise of this kind of judicial power would be incalculable."