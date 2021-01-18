Trumps' snub of Bidens historic in its magnitude

On Thursday, Pence spoke with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for the first time, the highest-level contact to date between the outgoing and incoming administrations. Their conversation was described as cordial, with Pence offering his congratulations and assistance, according to a person familiar with the matter. CNN reached out to the office of second lady Karen Pence to see if she had made the same gesture to incoming second gentleman Doug Emhoff and did not receive a response.

On Sunday, the Pences were still doing official duties, visiting troops at Fort Drum in New York. Karen Pence was emotional referring to her last official trip during her remarks.

"Here I go," she said, pausing between sentences at a podium inside the hangar, trying to catch herself before more tears rolled down her face. "It is such an honor to be here with you."

On Sunday, invitations were issued to Trump's circle asking them to please attend -- and bring up to five guests -- his and Melania Trump's going-away celebration at Joint Base Andrews, prior to boarding Air Force One early Wednesday morning for their last trip on the storied aircraft, which will deposit them in Florida.