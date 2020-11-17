Trump's ruinous parting shot at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

This future, however, is not inevitable -- what climate catastrophes we bear in the decades to come are a direct consequence of what we choose to do today. As the climate crisis has raged on across the country, we have been in dire need of a president to lead courageously and enact bold policies that put the safety and health of our communities first.

Unfortunately, Americans still have a little over 60 days to wait until such a leader takes office. And on November 3, 2020, the American public chose a presidential candidate who ran and won on the most ambitious climate platform in US history.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have committed to building a 100% clean energy economy. Their plan commits America to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and transitioning equitably away from the extraction, production and burning of fossil fuels -- including the oil beneath ANWR.

For the first time in four years, the United States will have leadership that puts the health of people and our shared planet before profits.

With a Biden administration, there is tangible hope that our world can still avert the worst possible future of an uninhabitable earth, including the exploitation of protected land for oil. But with this week's ANWR decision, we're left to wonder and worry over how much damage a lame duck Trump can do, putting profits over the well-being of people and planet, even as he heads out the door.