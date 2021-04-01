Trump's own statements in old lawsuit could haunt him in any future criminal case

"It's very tightly controlled at the top," said another former employee who worked for the Trump Organization in the mid 2000s but didn't want to be quoted because it is "not a positive" for the resume. "The brand is big," this person said, but it's run "pretty close to the vest."

'I think Mr. Weisselberg did that one.'

Trump said in the 2007 deposition that the only person he dealt with in preparing the statements of financial condition was Weisselberg. The deposition was taken in 2007 as part of a defamation lawsuit Trump unsuccessfully brought against author Tim O'Brien, author of Trump Nation, a book that explored Trump's wealth.

"I would give my opinion," Trump said in the deposition. "We'll talk about it," he said, adding that "ultimately" and "predominately" it was Weisselberg who came up with the final values, which Trump said he viewed as "conservative."

"He shows me what he ultimately comes up with and I -- I'm not sure I ever said change this number or change that number. He shows me. We'll talk about it. He'll do it," Trump said.