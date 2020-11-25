Trump's outcasts in the civil and foreign service may get a second chance under Biden

Senior Biden advisers aren't talking about any particular individuals yet as likely candidates for open jobs, but they do point to his promise to respect the experience and expertise of the civil service and diplomatic corps.

"There is a need for a certain number of very experienced senior people where there's a shortage," Ronald Neumann, the President of the American Academy of Diplomacy and a former career ambassador, told CNN regarding the State Department. "And they're likely to pull some of those back and, since most of those are pretty respected people, it's likely to go smoothly. But it also depends on what people have established in the meantime, and if they have good jobs that are very well-paying. Some will come back, some will have moved on."

And there are plenty of Trump administration refugees -- particularly in the areas of national security, law enforcement, and diplomacy -- who fit the description. For examples, Biden need look no further than news reports of the past four years.

Sally Yates

One of Trump's first purge victims came at the top of the Justice Department hierarchy was Sally Yates -- and now she's considered a top contender for attorney general under Biden.