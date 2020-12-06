Trump's 'mountains of misinformation' at rally not helping Republican Senate chances, Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Sunday that the "mountains of misinformation" about the election that President Donald Trump is spreading, most recently in his remarks at a rally in the state Saturday night, could hurt GOP chances in upcoming Senate runoff races.

While campaigning for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Valdosta, Georgia, Trump issued a litany of grievances about the election he lost to Joe Biden. Trump also lambasted Republican Gov. Brian Kemp hours after he pressured Kemp to convene a special election and convince state legislators to overturn the President-elect's win in the state.

"I worry that this continuous you know fanning of the flames around misinformation puts us in a negative position with regards to the January 5 runoff," Duncan told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "The mountains of misinformation are not helping the process, they're only hurting it. And Jake, I worry we are handing off a playbook to the Democrats for January 5 and certainly I can't think of a worse playbook to hand off over the last four or five weeks to the Democrats."