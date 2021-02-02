Trump's legal team argues Senate can't convict him, his speech protected by 1st Amendment

Both the House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team are expected to submit additional pre-trial briefs ahead of the start of the trial on February 9. The legal briefings will provide the backdrop for a case in which the House impeachment managers face a skeptical Senate Republican conference. Last week, 45 of the 50 GOP senators voted to support dismissing the trial on constitutional grounds, a sign that the 67 votes required for conviction are unlikely to materialize.

Trump's legal filing briefly touched on the former President's baseless and false claims that the election was stolen from him, disputing that his claims were false but arguing they were protected speech nevertheless.

"After the November election, the 45th President exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect, since with very few exceptions, under the convenient guise of Covid-19 pandemic 'safeguards' states election laws and procedures were changed by local politicians or judges without the necessary approvals from state legislatures," Trump's lawyers wrote. "Insufficient evidence exists upon which a reasonable jurist could conclude that the 45th President's statements were accurate or not, and he therefore denies they were false."