Trump's inaction on stimulus bill leaves Georgia's GOP runoff candidates in awkward spot

The Perdue campaign did not respond to CNN's inquiries about the status of their ad on Saturday and they once again ignored questions about where the senator stands on Trump's calls for changes to the bill.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Loeffler said she would be open to the idea of bigger checks but argued that other parts of the package would have to be cut in order to accommodate the expense.

"I certainly support redirecting any wasteful spending to be very targeted at families and businesses who have been impacted by this virus through no fault of their own," Loeffler said.

Trump's mixed signals on the relief bill are just one example of how his erratic behavior during the waning days of his presidency is interrupting the careful messaging Republicans are trying to craft as they fight to hold onto these two seats and retain control of the majority in the US Senate.

Trump last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act, which was legislation Loeffler and Perdue both supported, setting up the first possible veto override of his presidency. Trump also continues to undermine the voting system in Georgia and relentlessly attack the Republican leaders who administered the November election in the state, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. His rhetoric has left the GOP in the difficult spot of begging his supporters to come out and vote in the two runoffs on January 5, while at the same time entertaining his baseless claims that the voting system there is rife with fraud.