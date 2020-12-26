Trump's grievances leave Americans in need in limbo

Like his rejection of the stimulus, the move sets up a loyalty test for Republicans, who for four years have mostly been unwilling to break with their party's leader.

"There's definitely going to be those that vote with the President after the fact. A lot of it has to do with their base, or their fundraising, or threats. I think they're a little bit afraid to stand up right now," said Riggleman, a former Air Force intelligence officer who lost the GOP nomination in his district this year after officiating a same-sex wedding.

"A lot of us are being called traitors, whether we will override the veto on the NDAA or we want to get a Covid bill through, or get appropriations through, or want to stop this ridiculous Stop the Steal nonsense," Riggleman said.

"A lot of this is based on the crazy of conspiracy theories and the crazy of disinformation, and I think we need to stand up and stop this nonsense as quickly as possible. It's just out of control right now."

Kinzinger told Bash on Sunday the measure "was vetoed for nonsensical reasons," calling the legislation "a great bill."