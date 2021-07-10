Trump's false election claims persist at conservative gathering in Texas

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan spoke with supporters of former President Donald Trump while covering the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, not all of whom believe Joe Biden lost the election.

As Texas' battle over voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims was still on full display Saturday a few hours north at the major gathering of conservative activists where Trump will be welcomed as the star attraction Sunday.

Republicans are facing a set of highly competitive midterm elections in 2022 and still attempting to shape an agenda that will break through to voters. But the conversation at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend reaffirmed once again that the core activists of the Republican Party have no intention of moving on from Trump or the false claims he has trumpeted that the 2020 election was fraudulent, even though there is no evidence of widespread voting fraud in last year's contest.

Normally, CPAC events serve as an audition arena for the next slate of future Republican presidential contenders. But there was scarcely a hint of that here this weekend as Trump's flirtation with another run for president in 2024 has effectively frozen the field -- with his Sunday speech serving as the main draw for attendees.