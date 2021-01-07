Trump's ex-White House chief of staff John Kelly supports using 25th Amendment to remove the President

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said Thursday that if he were a member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet he would support using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the President from office following a deadly riot at the US Capitol.

"Yes, I would," Kelly told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" when asked if he would be in support of invoking the amendment if he had a vote.

The comments from Kelly, who left the White House under contentious circumstances in January 2019, come as a growing list of Democratic and Republican members of Congress are calling for Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.