Trump's ex-White House chief of staff John Kelly supports using 25th Amendment to remove the President

"I think that the Cabinet should meet and have a discussion. I don't think that it'll happen, but I think the Cabinet should meet and discuss this because the behavior yesterday and in the weeks and months before that has just been outrageous from the President," said Kelly, who has occasionally criticized Trump since leaving his post.

"What happened on Capitol Hill yesterday is a direct result of his poisoning the minds of people with the lies and the frauds," he added.

Kelly, who has mostly maintained a low profile since leaving the White House, told Tapper that he was "horrified" by the violent scene.

"Just an unbelievable scene at the Capitol. Frankly, the President's actions and words didn't surprise me at all, but I was very, very surprised that those people would assault the people's house, do the damage they did and embarrass us all," he said, referring to the pro-Trump mob.

Kelly also pushed back on comments made by his successor, Mick Mulvaney, who resigned on Wednesday from a diplomatic post he had in the administration, saying Trump is not the same as he was several months ago.