Trump's effort to steal the election is done

When I stopped watching to write this newsletter, there were more than 500 people waiting to speak and they were limiting each person to 1:30 of speaking time.

Final result: The two Democrats and one Republican voted to certify the results. So Trump will have to look for a new loophole. He's running out of states and he's running out of options.

Damn the torpedoes. But the longer Trump can keep this going, the more money he can raise from supporters to help fund his next political act. And the more committed followers will sour on the US system. CNN's Fredreka Schouten explains here.

If you don't think Trump still holds sway over the GOP and over his supporters, look to the ratings dip at Fox News as he's continued to vilify the network that for so long seemed like his state TV. And look to the fact that so few Republicans in Congress and elsewhere, still, have acknowledged Biden, although the number is growing.

: Biden's Cabinet