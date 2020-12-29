Trump's demands run into McConnell's maneuvers

How we got to $600 checks

Clearly Republicans will have to square their concerns about deficit spending with their support for the populist outgoing President who cares mostly about himself.

Former Rep. Mia Love, a CNN analyst, said she does not envy the choice Republicans will have to make.

"They have got to decide whether they're going to get back to the fiscally disciplined Republican Party, whether they're going to continue to follow the President. I do not see any win-win for them to continue to follow the President at all costs," Love said Tuesday.

In fact, it was only after months of negotiations led by Trump's Treasury secretary that Republicans and Democrats agreed on the $600 payments for many Americans that the President signed into law on Sunday.

McConnell, while he notably did not promise a vote on the larger checks, said the Senate would consider the matter in some way this week, along with Trump's calls to undo what's known as "Section 230," a piece of US telecommunications law that shields big tech companies from some lawsuits.

Watch the clock