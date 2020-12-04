Trump's criticism of GOP Senate candidates has Republicans worried ahead of rally

But Trump's impending campaign rally in Georgia has some Republicans on edge, concerned Trump could depress turnout among his base if he continues to rail against Georgia's election system and launches more attacks against Kemp.

"It's not helpful if he goes down there and attacks the governor for an hour and a half. But really, what needs to happen is he needs to say a couple things -- the right things -- that will be loaded into a teleprompter and that we can cut up and use for TV," a Trump adviser said. "If he says the few things that we need him to say, it'll be helpful."

Despite his popularity with Republicans, Trump was reluctant to campaign in Georgia and grudgingly agreed to visit one month before the critical race after being lobbied by several allies, according to multiple sources.

Perdue and Loeffler both called Trump before Thanksgiving, urging him to come campaign in their state ahead of the runoff, a Republican familiar with the conversation said.

Others, such as Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, have also encouraged Trump to campaign in Georgia, plying him with the prospect that he can take credit for a Loeffler and Perdue victory in January if he campaigns in the Peach State.