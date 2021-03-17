Trump's corporate tax cuts went too far, BlackRock exec says

Rieder said the US economy can "definitely" withstand higher corporate taxes, and suggested that raising the corporate rate could help make sure economic gains are distributed more evenly between corporations and workers.

"The US economy is amazingly resilient," he said, "and in fact will perform well when you get some of this income redistribution and consumption at an easier and a better place, particularly for lower and middle income."

Paying down a mountain of debt

Last week, the Business Roundtable, a powerful alliance of CEOs, warned that raising the corporate tax rate would make US businesses uncompetitive on the world stage just as the recovery gathers momentum.

"The Roundtable will be actively opposing efforts to raise corporate taxes," Josh Bolten, the group's CEO, said during a press briefing.

But BlackRock's Rieder suggested those concerns are overblown and don't account for the benefit of additional tax revenue after Washington piled on trillions in debt to fight the pandemic.

Rieder said raising the corporate rate modestly "doesn't really hurt cashflows" for companies and "allows us to maintain a lower debt profile for the overall country."

