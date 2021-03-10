Trump's clash with GOP over using his name in fundraising ignites midterm worries

"I fully support the Republican Party and important GOP Committees, but I do not support RINOs and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds," Trump said in the statement. "So much money is being raised and completely wasted by people that do not have the GOP's best interests in mind."

In an unusual joint statement, the chairs of the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee responded Tuesday night by saying they were "grateful" for Trump's support, "both past and future."

"Through his powerful agenda, we were able to break fundraising records and elect Republicans up and down the ballot. Together, we look forward to working with President Trump to retake our Congressional majorities and deliver results for the American people," said the statement, attributed to RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, Sen. Rick Scott, and Rep. Tom Emmer.

Trump's moves to consolidate his donors' money behind his own causes shows that fundraising has become the latest front in the fight over the future of the Republican Party.