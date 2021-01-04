Trump's call could put the President in jeopardy, legal experts say

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Monday that local prosecutors may launch an investigation

"I believe that because I had a conversation with the President, also had a conversation with our chief investigator, after we did the signature match audit of Cobb County last week, there may be a conflict of interest," Raffensperger said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America. "I understand that the Fulton County District Attorney wants to look at [it], maybe that's the appropriate venue for it to go."

The Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said in a statement on Monday that she found the phone call with Trump and Raffensperger "disturbing" and had a received a request to investigate Trump's actions already.

"It is my understanding from news reports that a member of the State Election Board has requested that the Secretary's Elections Division investigate the call, after which the Board can refer the case to my office and the state Attorney General," Willis said. "I will enforce the law without fear or favor ... Once the investigation is complete, this matter, like all matters, will be handled by our office based on the facts and the law."