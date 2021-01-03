Trump's bid to steal Georgia exposes GOP election ruse

Republican leaders are angry that Hawley — a potential 2024 presidential candidate — has effectively forced his colleagues into a vote on the election that is doomed to fail but leaves them to chose between democracy and a GOP President who is popular with the base.

"I think that if you have a plan, it should be a plan that has some chance of working. And neither of the two proposals that have been advanced will produce a result," said Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of GOP leadership.

While McCarthy is backing the challenge, the third-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, sent a memo to colleagues on Sunday warning that it set a "dangerous precedent" that threatened to snatch away the responsibility of states for running their own elections.

"This is directly at odds with the Constitution's clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans," she wrote.

Another group of seven House Republicans -- including a couple in the conservative House Freedom Caucus -- also spoke out Sunday, calling on their colleagues to "respect the states' authority here" even "though doing so may frustrate our immediate political objectives."

Trump heads to Georgia