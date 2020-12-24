Trump's been playing the pardon long game his entire presidency

"Mr. Manafort has endured years of unfair treatment and is one of the most prominent victims of what has been revealed to be perhaps the greatest witch hunt in American history," the White House wrote on Wednesday in its clemency announcement for a man who hid millions of dollars from the US government and instead spent the money on ostrich and python pelt outerwear and karaoke systems.

And for Stone, who appeared to relish the limelight of his trial and booked an interview on Fox News Wednesday night, "Pardoning him will help to right the injustices he faced at the hands of the Mueller investigation."

Almost two years ago, when Mueller's investigation had ended, the special counsel's office was tripped up in its final report from saying clearly the implications of what Trump had done -- partly because of Justice Department policy that the President couldn't be indicted but also because of the timing of politics and an inability to read Trump's mind.

Yet Mueller documented extensively how much Trump had made known to advisers not to flip on him or on the campaign.