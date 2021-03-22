Trump's army takes aim at 2022 touting his election lies

The influence of the ex-President threatens to deliver a slate of radical candidates that in some scenarios could make it tougher for Republicans to win swing states -- in elections that history suggests should be tough for first-term Biden. The announcement by Greitens had been feared by the GOP establishment amid worries he could put a safe Republican seat at risk in 2022. The former governor's run is stirring some dark memories among conservatives of Todd Akin's 2012 loss to Democrat Claire McCaskill in Missouri.

Still, McConnell, as always with a shrewd eye on power, hedged by voting to acquit Trump in the Senate impeachment trial that took place after the former commander in chief had left office. And with typical transactional pragmatism he has signaled that he will seek candidates who can win -- from whichever wing of the party they hail -- for the midterm elections.

A test of Trump's power

Trump's attempt to project his considerable enduring power in the Republican Party through the opening exchanges of primary races could help him build a case for a fresh presidential election campaign himself in 2024. Or it may enable him to perform a kingmaker role with wannabe GOP White House candidates jostling to serve as heir to his faithful base voters.