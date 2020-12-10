Trump's alarming war on democracy

All of these are starkly antidemocratic moves. By making baseless claims about voter fraud, Trump is trying to cast his fight against the election results as a noble effort to bolster democracy . In reality, Trump is ignoring the mandate of the American people in a desperate attempt to keep his grip on power. Abusing the system and finding loopholes to stay in power is what all dictators do.

Despite a sustained attack by Trump, his lawyers, and his acolytes within the Republican party, American democracy is repelling Trump's attack. That is not only because the Constitution built in protections against tyranny but also because enough Americans believed in democracy to vote and defend it -- even when the President showed contempt for it. It's also a credit to the country's judges, including some chosen by Trump, who tossed out farfetched lawsuits. The decentralized electoral system allowed the states to control the process, making it more difficult for Trump to manipulate it, while the media highlighted Trump's efforts to cripple the postal service ahead of an expected barrage of mail-in ballots and allowed the public to watch the voting and vote-counting process as it unfolded, infusing it with a credibility that Trump has tried to undercut.