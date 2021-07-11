Trump wins the CPAC straw poll as attendees clamor for him to run again

Former President Donald Trump played his greatest hits during an address to attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. CNN's Sara Murray has more.

Former President Donald Trump bathed in the adulation of an adoring crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday as he easily won the straw poll of attendees when they were asked who they'd like to see run for the White House in 2024.

The political gathering normally serves as an audition for Republican presidential contenders, but the three-day session was yet another example of how Trump has effectively frozen the field more than three years before the next election as he teases another possible run.

Trump accused big tech companies of skewing the votes in the 2020 election through censorship and he chided the press for stating that there is no widespread evidence of voter fraud. He accused the "radical left" of cheating and called the 2020 election "a disgrace to our nation."

"We are truly being scorned and disrespected all over the world. Never forget that the radical left is not the majority in this country. We are the majority and it's not even close," Trump said as the crowd cheered and chanted "USA! USA! USA!"