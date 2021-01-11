Trump will visit his border wall on the heels of deadly Capitol Hill riot

The Trump administration took a series of steps to erect additional barriers along the southern border, including declaring a national emergency to access additional funds, filing dozens of lawsuits to acquire private land, and waiving environmental and contracting laws to expedite construction.

As construction got underway, leadership at the Department of Homeland Security repeatedly rotated and those at the top were often in the position of placating the President's whims on the border wall, according to a former DHS official, who cited the push to paint the wall black and add spikes despite not having operational value.

Trump's wall will likely continue to be a point of contention into the new administration.

"Building a wall will do little to deter criminals and cartels seeking to exploit our borders," Biden's plan reads. "Instead of stealing resources from schools for military children and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, Biden will direct federal resources to smart border enforcement efforts, like investments in improving screening infrastructure at our ports of entry, that will actually keep America safer."

Biden's promise to put a stop to construction prompted discussions among Customs and Border Protection officials about what would occur in that event, particularly if funding is cut, according to a Homeland Security official. A US official previously told CNN that some contracts can be modified and government lawyers are discussing what happens with acquisition of private land, but no decisions had been made.