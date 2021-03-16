Trump urges Americans to get Covid-19 vaccine: 'I would recommend it'

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were each vaccinated on live television in December, and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton volunteered in December to get their Covid-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence in the vaccine's safety.

Former President Jimmy Carter has also been inoculated against the virus.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration's coronavirus testing czar, Adm. Brett Giroir, called on Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to encourage vaccinations in light of the data indicating many Republicans do not intend to get inoculated.

"I think it's very important for former President Trump -- as well as the vice president -- to actively encourage all their followers to get the vaccine," Giroir told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."

Asked why Trump was vaccinated behind closed doors and whether that had been a mistake, Giroir said he didn't know the former President had been vaccinated "until I heard it as it was reported in the news," adding later: "But I think the point now is, and I think this is where we are, that we all have to get together and urge every American."