Trump unveils controversial drug price rules in a last-ditch attempt to fulfill campaign promise

President Donald Trump unveiled two controversial rules on Friday aimed at reducing drug prices -- a last-ditch effort to fulfill a key 2016 promise that immediately sparked legal threats from the pharmaceutical industry and condemnation from Democrats.

If the two measures announced Friday survive legal challenges, they will radically transform the nation's drug price system. One will have Medicare pay the same price for certain expensive prescription drugs as other developed nations, a "most-favored-nation price."

The other will effectively ban drug makers from providing rebates to pharmacy benefit managers and insurers -- a radical change in the way many drugs are priced and paid for in Medicare and Medicaid. Instead, drug companies will be encouraged to pass the discounts directly to patients at the pharmacy counter.

During a 22-minute press conference, Trump ran through a laundry list of drug price efforts his administration undertook in his four years in office. Many, however, remain in the proposal stage, were stopped by courts or had little impact. Prices have continued to rise, though the pace has slowed under his presidency.