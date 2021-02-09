Trump unhappy with his impeachment attorney's performance, sources say

The Senate ultimately voted 56-44 that the impeachment trial is constitutional.

An adviser to Trump's team offered a candid assessment of the messy opening day, asking pointedly, "What the hell is going on?"

The adviser said the former President could be in serious jeopardy if he finds himself charged in criminal court, given his inability to attract a high-powered legal team for the impeachment trial.

"Trump is f--ked if anyone ever charges him. No one wants to work with him," the adviser said.

Schoen was supposed to present first, not Castor, two people familiar with the plan told CNN. But Castor told the Senate that Trump's legal team "changed what we were going to do on account that we thought that the House managers' presentation was well done."

After Castor yielded to Schoen, the tone of the defense team changed starkly. Schoen charged that Democrats were using impeachment as a political "blood sport" to try to keep Trump from running for office again, accusing them of trying to disenfranchise pro-Trump voters.