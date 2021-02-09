Trump unhappy with his impeachment attorney's performance, sources say

"They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand, and when they talked about it they kind of glided over, almost as if they were embarrassed of their arguments," Cassidy said.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska similarly said: "Today was supposed to be an opportunity to, to be briefed on the constitutionality of whether or not you can move forward with an impeachment of a former president."

"I thought that -- that the House presented a pretty good, pretty good legal analysis. In fairness, I was really stunned at the first attorney who presented for former President Trump. I couldn't figure out where he was going, spent 45 minutes going somewhere, but I don't think he helped with us better understanding where he was coming from on the constitutionality of this," Murkowski said.

Castor and Schoen, each of whom has a history of being involved in controversial legal matters, were tapped to lead Trump's legal team one day after CNN first reported that five members of his defense had left abruptly.