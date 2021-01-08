Trump tweets he is skipping Biden's inauguration

Traditionally, the outgoing president welcomes the incoming one to the White House in the morning before riding together in the same vehicle to the Capitol building for the swearing in. Trump himself rode with then-President Barack Obama to his own inauguration four year ago.

In 1869, the last time a still-living president failed to appear at his successor's swearing-in, incoming President Ulysses S. Grant refused to share a carriage with his predecessor Andrew Johnson. Johnson said he would remain behind at the White House.

Three former American presidents do plan to be in attendance for the inauguration, officials say: Bill Clinton, Obama and George W. Bush have all made plans to be in Washington for the official transfer of power.

With a traditional departure from Washington now off the table, Trump must also decide soon when and how he wants to leave the White House. At this point, Trump is expected to go to his Mar-a-Lago members-only resort in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House for the final time, despite his displeasure at recent renovations to his private apartment there. It is possible he leaves for Florida on January 19, the day before the Inauguration, according to people familiar with the matter.