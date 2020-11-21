Trump tweets about election results and skips session on pandemic during G20

By 10 a.m. ET, the President had departed the White House on his way to his namesake golf club outside Washington, DC.

He was there when the "side event on Pandemic Preparedness" got underway, featuring remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and several other world leaders. Trump did not participate.

He is due to join another session of the G20 on Sunday morning, according to the White House schedule. But that is likely the last time Trump will meet in a summit setting with other world leaders as the end of his presidency nears.

Trump's influence on the global stage is at a low ebb after losing the election. Most of the other G20 leaders have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, with a notable exception in Russian President Vladimir Putin.