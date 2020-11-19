Trump told ally he's trying to get back at Democrats for questioning legitimacy of his own election

"The most important thing we need to keep in mind is that Donald is in a unique position for him," said Mary Trump, the President's niece who wrote a damning account of his family life. "He's never in his life been in a situation that he can't get out of either through using somebody else's money, using connections, using power. And not only is he in a unique position, he's in a position of being a loser, which in my family, certainly, as far as my grandfather was concerned, was the worst possible thing you could be."

Trump is listening to his friends, this source said, but hurriedly ends conversations because he disagrees. He doesn't want to hear what he doesn't believe.

Inside the White House, it seems as if many people have decided to let this play out, either because they want to or because they have no choice. Son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is playing it cool, this source said, while daughter Ivanka Trump has pretty much removed herself from this, as CNN reported last week.

Ivanka is well aware she has a business she might want to return to, or even a future political life, the source said.

The President, this source said, "doesn't see" how bad the aftermath of all of this could be for the country, and for democracy itself. As usual, he's focused on himself -- not Covid-19, nor the transition.