Trump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House, while Pence declines invitation

Unlike Trump, Pence attended Biden's inauguration in Washington, DC, last month -- after skipping Trump's farewell ceremony.

Short said Saturday that Trump and Pence "departed amicably" and that they've spoken since.

The source familiar with Trump's plans to attend CPAC, who is also familiar with the former President's speech, told CNN on Saturday that "he'll be talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement."

"Also look for the 45th President to take on President Biden's disastrous amnesty and border policies," the source added.

The speaking engagement would mark Trump's first public appearance following his departure from the White House last month and comes as senior Republicans are split over how to treat the former President, with his loyalists paying him visits recently in Florida.

One of Trump's campaign managers, Brad Parscale, met with the former President at his club in Mar-a-Lago this week for a lengthy meeting, according to a source familiar. Utah Sen. Mike Lee is holding a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night, according to another source familiar, a potential sign of more visits to come.