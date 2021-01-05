Trump threatens Republican control of Senate in Georgia elections

"We have to have Georgians come out and vote because we know that Chuck Schumer's radical agents of change are Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff," said Loeffler on the campaign trail Monday. "They would defund the police. They would lock down our economy. And we have to make sure that we hold the line right here in Georgia."

Warnock has promoted his background from the Savannah projects to the pulpit of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic church in Atlanta, while firing back at Loeffler.

"Kelly Loeffler spends tens of millions of dollars to scare you," said Warnock in an ad. "She's trying to make you afraid of me because she's afraid of you. Afraid that you understand how she's used her position in the Senate to enrich herself and others like her. Afraid that you'll realize that we can do better."