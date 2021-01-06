Trump tells rioters to 'go home' while repeating election lies

Hours after a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol at his own prompting, President Donald Trump urged them in a video to "go home" while fanning their misplaced grievances about a stolen election.

"I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump said, his words offering little to placate a crowd he has lied to about the results of November's presidential contest.

"You have to go home now. We have to have peace," Trump said, several hours after the doors of the Capitol building were breached, his own vice president was evacuated and multiple police offers were injured in the mob violence. "We have to have law and order."

The minute-long video, taped from the White House Rose Garden, was hardly the forceful denunciation of the violence that nearly every one of the President's allies and advisers were encouraging him to deliver.