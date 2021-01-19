Trump tells people he's decided to pardon Steve Bannon as one of his final acts in office

It was a far cry from when Trump exiled Bannon from his inner circle after he was quoted in a book trashing the President's children, claiming that Donald Trump Jr. had been "treasonous" by meeting with a Russian attorney and labeling Ivanka Trump "dumb as a brick." Those statements from Bannon drove Trump to issue a lengthy statement saying he had "lost his mind."

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency," Trump said at the time.

Things shifted in recent months as Bannon attempted to breach Trump's inner circle once again by offering advice before the election and pushing his false theories after Trump had lost.

One concern that had stalled debate over the pardon was Bannon's possible connection to the riot of Trump supporters at the US Capitol earlier this month, a source familiar with the discussions told CNN.

"All hell is going to break loose tomorrow," Bannon promised listeners of his podcast -- "War Room" -- on January 5, the day before the deadly siege on the Capitol.

The day after Bannon's comments, Trump urged supporters to go to the Capitol because the election "was stolen from you, from me and from the country."

A senior Trump adviser told CNN that Trump and Bannon had communicated in recent weeks.