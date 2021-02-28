Trump tells CPAC crowd 'the incredible journey' is 'far from being over'

In a sign of Trump's standing in the Republican party, even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who blamed Trump for the insurrection in a Senate floor vote after voting to acquit him, told Fox News last week he would "absolutely" support the former President if he became the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

Foreshadowing Trump's influence on the 2022 races, McCarthy lavished praise on Trump during a Saturday panel at CPAC, crediting him with Republicans' better-than-expected showing in the 2020 House races: "We got closer than anybody thought we could get... No one said we'd win seats," McCarthy said of GOP efforts to win the majority last November. "But this is the little secret. You know why we won that? President Trump worked on all these races."

Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks, the chairman of an influential group of House conservatives, took a shot at Republicans who have been disloyal to Trump during the same panel, warning that efforts to curtail his influence could harm the party in 2022 as they try to regain the majority in the US House and the Senate.