Trump targets Cheney as he unites with McCarthy

McCarthy has expressed his support for Cheney and warned his members against attacking their GOP colleagues who supported impeachment, telling them this week to "cut that crap out." But he has also said he has "concerns" about Cheney's vote on impeachment and claimed he did not know her position "ahead of time."

"So I support her, but I do think she has a lot of questions she has to answer to the conference," McCarthy said in a Sunday interview with Gray TV.

The visit between Trump and McCarthy was a remarkable move for the California Republican, who on January 13 said on the House floor that Trump "bears responsibility" for the deadly storming of the US Capitol. McCarthy himself faces pressure from GOP donors and others in the party to distance himself from the former President following the January 6 attack.

One source close to him told CNN McCarthy was warned against "crawling back to Trump," while another source said he was told that the Florida trip would make him look weak.