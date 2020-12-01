Trump talks of 'another four years' during White House Christmas reception

Asked whether the President realizes that he's been defeated, a close adviser who has been in contact with Trump about his legal strategy said Monday: "Yes, he does." That adviser also said Trump will continue to pursue legal challenges until they are exhausted, but they pointed to the election certification Monday in Wisconsin and said, "The writing is on the wall."

In an interview on Sunday, Trump declined to offer a timeline for when he might ease up his losing battle to overturn the election results. And he admitted that even if Biden enters office, he will remain unconvinced he lost.

Still, one person familiar with the situation said they believe Trump's advisers will strongly encourage him to attend the January 20 inauguration, even if he doesn't concede the election, because it would better preserve his potential influence going forward -- including if he decides to run again in 2024 -- if he doesn't appear like a sore loser.

Trump told reporters last week that he'd already decided what he was doing on Inauguration Day. "I'll be honest, I know the answer, but I just don't want to say it yet," he said. But aides viewed that as more of a way to put off the question, and did not take it to mean a decision had been made.

