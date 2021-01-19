Trump talked out of pardoning kids and Republican lawmakers

The decision to not pardon any Republican lawmakers or his family members was a last minute one. After initially defending the idea that he may pardon himself or his family members out of concern they would be targeted once he's out of office, Trump decided Saturday night that he would not pardon anyone in his family or himself.

Trump agreed with the attorneys and other advisers that doing so would increase the appearance of guilt and could make them more vulnerable, but was disappointed at the outcome, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump, according to people he'd spoken to, appeared more taken with the message of unchecked power it might send to his naysayers than actual protection from liability. His pardon power was among his favorite perks of the job.

Trump will depart office facing significant legal questions that only escalated during his final days in office. His phone call to Georgia's secretary of state urging him to "find" votes and his speech encouraging his crowd to "show strength" in their march to the Capitol have both put him under a legal microscope.