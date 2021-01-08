Trump supporters confront and scream at Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of President Donald Trump who was critical of the President this week, was confronted and screamed at by Trump supporters at Reagan National Airport, according to videos posted on social media Friday.

"You traitor," a woman screams at the senator in one video, as he walks through one of the terminals at the Washington, DC, area airport. "Lindsey Graham,​ you are a traitor to the country."

In the video, the senator at one point appeared to ​respond to someone ​in the crowd but it's unclear what he said.

A second video posted on YouTube showed that security eventually escorted him to a stairwell.

"You saw how we surrounded him," one man says in that video after the confrontation ended. "If we were really violent people, we could have ended him right there and then. But we didn't, we just asked him questions."

In another video, obtained by a Politico reporter, a woman dressed in a QAnon shirt is heard saying, "One day they will not be able to walk down the street; it is today."

Asked for comment on the video, Kevin Bishop, the senator's communications director told CNN, "We don't discuss security issues involving Senator Graham."