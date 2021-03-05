Trump State Department official charged for attacking police in Capitol riot

The State Department said on Friday his resignation was effective January 21 -- the typical date of departure for Trump administration appointees who stayed until the end of Trump's presidency.

Tipsters and witnesses ultimately identified Klein to the FBI following his resignation from State, after his image was featured on a law enforcement poster seeking information about unidentified rioters. In mid-February, a former co-worker of Klein's at the State Department spoke to the FBI and a diplomatic security special agent from the Department, identifying him further in photos of the siege, according to his arrest record.

A State Department spokesperson referred questions about Klein's case to the Justice Department, which is prosecuting him.

The lack of response by the State Department in the days after the insurrection was notable, even among the Trump Cabinet.

After the riot, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used Twitter to condemn rioters who overran and injured police, broke into the Capitol and occupied the Senate chamber as lawmakers were trying to formally mark President-elect Joe Biden's election victory But Pompeo never pointed a finger at Trump for encouraging the rioters, and sought to commend the president's track record during his final days in office.